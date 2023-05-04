CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is banning TikTok on its wifi networks campus-wide, the school said in a news release Thursday.

At the bottom of the release about a new degree program being approved, the school said that it will block access to TikTok on its internet to “keep the University’s network safe and secure and takes into consideration the safety and privacy of CCU’s students, faculty and staff,” the release reads.

The decision also complies with Gov. Henry McMaster’s order to all state agencies to block access to the social media platform, the school said.

The decision comes after a board meeting Thursday.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College banned TikTok on its wifi about a month ago.