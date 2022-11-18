CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk set off an internet frenzy after giving engineers an ultimatum to choose between “extremely hardcore” work and resignation.

The move sparked rumors that the departure of employees could cause the social media platform to shut down completely.

In case that shutdown becomes a reality, here’s how Twitter says you can archive your Tweets:

Step 1: Go to Account settings by clicking on the more icon in the navigation bar and selecting Your account on the menu.

Step 2: Click on “Download an archive of your data.”

Step 3: Enter your password and click “Confirm.”

Step 4: Verify your identity by clicking “Send code” to your email or phone number.

Step 5: Enter the code sent to your email or phone.

Step 6: Click the “Request data” button. An email or push notification will be sent.

Step 7: Click the “Download” button from your email while logged in to your Twitter account and download a .zip file of your archive.

Musk responded to rumors late Thursday night, saying the platform would continue on despite the departures.

“The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried,” he said on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.