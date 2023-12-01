CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Law enforcement agencies across the country are warning iPhone users about a new software update.

Some have gone as far as advising parents to go into their child’s phone and turn the new feature off. Many already have this feature on their phone and don’t know it.

For those who have automatic updates on, you have a new feature called “NameDrop.” It essentially allows you to quickly share your personal contact information by holding your phone next to someone else’s. Every year, America’s most popular cell phone company releases new software updates.

From bus fixes to new screen widgets, and cover art. Its most recent update however includes a few feature that’s caught the attention of law enforcement agencies from across the U.S.

Multiple agencies have taken to social media this week warning iPhone users about Apple’s NameDrop feature.

“You probably have heard of the term zero trust, that we don’t trust anything until we know for sure that it is legit and good, and it’s kind of sad to say it but that is how a lot of things are being treated today,” Jose Vazquez, CIO for TechSeven, a local I.T. consulting firm, said to Queen City News.

Vazquez said Apple’s new feature could be seen as a tool to quickly share information.

NameDrop essentially allows users to share their contact information by simply tapping their phone to another. Within seconds, that other iPhone user will have access to your phone number, and any other information that you have saved under your own contact.

“It’s really simple. It is just an easy way to share information. Could be contacts. It could be photos. It could be many things. Everything it automatic. Everybody wants things a lot easier than what they used to be, and they are just giving you that option.”

While NameDrop can be seen as a more convenient way to intentionally share information, there are concerns, especially from law enforcement, that some may try to use the technology to access personal information of unsuspecting victims, including children.

It’s important to note that your phone has to be unlocked for this feature to work. Users can also remove the feature by going into their settings, clicking AirDrop, and switching the ‘bring devices together’ option off.

Queen City News reached out to Apple about the growing concerns around the Name Drop feature. An Apple spokesperson sent a breakdown on how the feature works. The company did state NameDrop is designed to share contact information only with people you intend to share it with. Apple also said no information is automatically shared without a user approving it first.

