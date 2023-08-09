CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a text that few read.

The average Terms of Service takes an average reader more than 30 minutes to read. According to the Pew Research Center, only one in 10 adults reads it when downloading new software or signing up for a service.

But in the fine print are agreements you make when using the platform. It’s information cyber security expert Tom Blanchard says is critical in today’s day and age to understand.

“Many of these companies have changed their business models so that their product is their customer’s data,” said Blanchard, owner of Stirling Technology Solutions.

Zoom’s most recent Terms of Service update has privacy advocates on edge. Many are calling it alarming.

“I think the line between what they consider their information and what they consider your information is not well spelled out in the terms of service,” said John Davisson, director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center advocacy group.

What it does spell out, is an agreement that Zoom has the right to use some customer data to train its artificial intelligence models.

“They say OK, you retain the license, you retain ownership of your information, but we have sort of infinite license to use it for whatever purpose we please, including training AI,” Davisson said.

Following a wave of backlash over the last few days, Zoom tweaked its Terms of Service, adding a line saying it will not use audio, video or chat to train AI models without content.

“They are not saying, ‘We won’t use your audio, video or chat,’” Davisson described. “They are saying specifically, ‘\We won’t use your audio, video or chat to train AI without your consent,’ so they might use it for other purposes. They are reserving that right.”

In a blog on its website, Zoom executives addressed the concerns by saying users will receive notice when generative AI services are in use, and account owners will have control over these features and decisions.