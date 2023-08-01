CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — This year, more than 1,000 people tried out to make the Carolina Panthers’ cheerleading team, The TopCats.

In 2023, the team went from accepting 30 to only 25 people. For some, it’s their second, third, fourth, or more attempt at joining the TopCats family.

They have some unfinished business.

The journey to becoming a TopCat this year began in March 2023.

2023 schedule below:

February 4 – Optional Prep Clinic – Atrium Health Dome

March 1 – Video Submissions Due – Virtual

March 14 – Semi-Finalists Announced – Virtual

March 15 – Last Rehearsal – Atrium Health Dome

March 19 – Family and Friends Day – Bank of America Stadium

March 29 – Uniform Return – Bank of America Stadium

March 31-April 2 – TopCats EOY Retreat in Clyde, NC

April 14-16 – Semi-Finals Weekend at West Charlotte High School

April 17 Finalists’ Email Sent

April 17-20 – Virtual (Rookies only) – Final Interviews

April 21-23 – Finals Weekend – Atrium Health Dome and Bank of America Stadium

May 1-2 – Team Announced by phone

May 3 – First Team Meeting – Bank of America Stadium

May 22 – Team Photoshoot – Bank of America Stadium

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs

This year, QCN had the opportunity to follow four hopefuls as they practiced countless hours to eventually show off their skills to an audience that could potentially change their lives.

QCN followed the hopefuls into Semi-Finals and Finals Weekend. This sought-after portion of the tryouts lasted all weekend, from Friday into Sunday at West Charlotte High School.

Queen City News – TopCats Try Outs 2023

Finals were held this year at Bank of America Stadium (Sunday) and Atrium Health Dome (Friday and Saturday). This year, a fitness portion was added to the tryouts.

During tryouts, both weekends were three days each, about four to five hours per day. Semis Weekend was about 12 to 14 hours and Finals were roughly 12 to 14 hours long.

TopCats 2022

2023 proved to be a large showing for those wanting to make the team. In 2022, 650 people applied to be a TopCat. This year, more than 1,000 applied to join the popular squad.

Officials tell Queen City News 71 people were selected to compete in this year’s Finals. In 2022, 30 people were selected for the team following Finals Weekend.

This year, only 25 people can now call themselves a TopCat. Announcements were made in early May.

“Judging process was relatively the same from 2022 to 2023. Semifinals is about ‘Can they dance?’ Judges are coaches from North Carolina and South Carolina universities and colleges who have very different eyes for talent but a universal understanding of technique. Finals are about ‘entertainment and the organization,’ answers to media questions, and performance value are key,” Entertainment Manager Chandalae Lanouette explained.

Chandalae Lanouette | Entertainment Manager

Chandalae Lanouette was born to a Canadian hockey player and former professional dancer. She grew up in Pfafftown, North Carolina where she took dance classes at her mother’s studio and cooked pizza and wings alongside her father at their family restaurant.

Upon graduation from high school, she attended North Carolina State University and was a member of their dance team. Mildly into her college career, she made the move back to the Triad to work alongside her mother at the studio.

In 2014 she auditioned for the Carolina Panthers cheerleaders, the TopCats, and spent four seasons on the sidelines. During her tenor in uniform, she cheered at Super Bowl 50, performed with multiple artists, represented the team on a USO trip to Germany, and was selected as the 2018 Pro Bowl Cheerleader and TopCat of the Year.

In 2018, she traded her poms for a desk and entered the Carolina Panthers as the entertainment intern. She was promoted to coach and entertainment manager of the TopCats in 2021 and is entering her third season in the position.

Chandalae Lanouette – Queen City News Chandalae Lanouette – Queen City News Chandalae Lanouette – Queen City News Chandalae Lanouette – Queen City News Chandalae Lanouette – Queen City News

Christopher Crawford | TopCat veteran | 3rd try out

Christopher Crawford, born in Macon, Georgia, began his dance training at the age of 12. He was first trained in Lyrical, African, Liturgical Praise, Jazz, and Hip Hop at Miller Fine Arts Middle School and Kali Dance Studio for the Arts.

Christopher danced throughout high school adding in genres of Tap, Ballet, and Contemporary/Modern. He went on to attend The University of North Carolina School of the Arts where he graduated with his BFA in Fine Arts with a concentration in classical contemporary and classical ballet.

After graduating in 2021, Christopher made history when he joined the Carolina Panther TopCats as one of the first male professional cheerleaders for the Carolinas.

Christopher Crawford Christopher Crawford

Amanda Carter | 4th try out

Amanda Carter, 32, is from Marshville, North Carolina. She is a mother, wife, and business owner.

Amanda is the owner of No Limits Dance Company and No Limits Fitness located in Monroe. She graduated from Central Academy of Tech and Arts High School in 2009 and moved straight to New York City to partake in Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatres Independent Study Program.

Amanda danced professionally nationally and internationally with her last gig being on board Royal Caribbean Cruise Line where she met her husband, Will. They decided to retire from “ship life” and create a life together on land.

They stay busy with their two beautiful boys and many business ventures.

Amanda Carter Amanda Carter Amanda Carter

Camryn Karns | 2nd try out

Camryn is a Carolina girl, born and raised in Mooresville, North Carolina.

She danced most of her life; first in a traditional studio and then in a non-competitive studio. There she had opportunities to perform in and support her community, performing in the greater Charlotte area at festivals, fundraisers, parades, and collegiate games.

Camryn attended UNC Charlotte for her degree in Exercise Science. She now works with pharmaceuticals, teaches dance and tumbling, and works as a strength and conditioning for artistic athletes.

After picking dance back up post-college she decided to take a chance on herself by going all in on Topcats. The best part of dance growing up was the power to make people smile and excited through performance.

Alicia Boren | 1st try out

Alicia recently moved to Charlotte but is originally from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. She is currently a full-time nanny and helps coach gymnastics.

She started gymnastics and dance at the age of three, doing ballet, tap, and African dance. During middle school, she realized she had a love for floor exercise and left the School of the Arts in order to concentrate fully on gymnastics.

She went on to be a part of the University of Florida’s gymnastics team. In 2019, she won the NCAA individual national championship on the floor exercise.

She was honored to represent her team and Gator Nation as a whole. Alicia loves all styles of dance and misses being part of a team, so she decided to audition for the TopCats.

Alicia Boren Photo: University of Florida, Athletics Alicia Boren Alicia Boren

TopCats Making the Family | Where Are They Now?

Annalise Coleman

“I am currently heading into my 8th season as a TopCat and 3rd season as a Captain. I am still teaching at KIPP Change Academy as the cultural dance instructor and grade-level chair.

My dance team was able to do five performances this year around the Charlotte area. I am still teaching trampoline classes and just purchased my first home! I am super excited about the upcoming season and traveling to Germany with the team in September!”

Annalise Coleman Annalise Coleman Annalise Coleman

Rockii Nelson

“Last season was my first year on the TopCats and I have grown so much. I gained a second family! Chandalae has helped create an environment where you can truly be yourself on TopCats.

I have made true genuine relationships and I love all my teammates. I am definitely not the same person I was when I first made the team. I have learned so much I have met so many great people. The Carolina Panthers Organization is one of the most supportive organizations. I can honestly say that I love being a TopCat!”

Rockii Nelson Rockii Nelson Rockii Nelson

Jaleel Cheek

“2022 TopCats Tryouts was an experience of a lifetime! I met so many amazing people and made lifelong friendships. Since then I’ve been captivating audiences around the US, touring with Television sensation and Drag Queen MoHeart.

I’ve also worked alongside a variety of recording artists and host of other performing acts in and out of the country. Opportunities such as being a featured guest artist for Royal Caribbean cruise lines, and performing for RuPaul’s Drag Con LA 2023 have allowed me to freely exercise my craft keeping me busy with endless amounts of new creativity.

I’m very thankful for my time and experience with The TopCats and I’m pleased to have been a part of this project even just for a little while. I took a year off from tryouts to see what other avenues I could venture, but you never know what may happen next season!”

Jaleel Cheek Jaleel Cheek Jaleel Cheek

Episodes air every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST on FOX Charlotte. You don’t want to miss it!

This TopCats special was made possible by:

Executive Producer – Sarah Smith

News Director – Casey Clark

Asst. News Director – Clare Otto

Project Manager – Sarah Smith

Chief Video Editor – Sarah Smith

Operations Manager – Randy Nielson

Chief Photographer

Stewart Pittman

Photojournalists

Mak Kruse

Adam Wilson

Tim Mullican

Brian Christiansen

Kevin Pinto

Photojournalists | Drone Operators

Jack Anderson

Jenna Pinto

Graphic Designers

Craig Tweed

Dylan Smith

Marketing Producers

Sam McGhee

Joey Hargett

Sarah Kunze

Special Thanks:

Carolina Panthers

West Charlotte High School

Chandalae Lanouette

Christopher Crawford

Amanda Carter

Camryn Karns

Alicia Boren