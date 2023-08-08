CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — This is where things ramp up. After more than 1,000 hopefuls applied to become a member of the 2023-2024 Carolina Panthers TopCats, those who made it to Semi-Finals weekend faced several hurdles: long hours, unique physical challenges, and as Entertainment Manager Chandalae Lanouette says, ‘the little voice in your head.’

For this year’s Semi-Finals Weekend, TopCats’ hopefuls gathered at West Charlotte High School to give it their all and hopefully become part of the team known as the ‘Pride of the Carolinas.’

Queen City News continued to follow four hopefuls Christopher Crawford, Amanda Carter, Camryn Karns, and Alicia Boren into Semi-Finals Weekend.

2023 TopCats Audition Dates

Preliminary Video submitted by March 1, 2023

Semi-Final Rehearsal 1 – April 14

Semi-Final Rehearsal 2 – April 15

Semi-Finals – April 16

Finals Interviews – April 18-20

Finals Rehearsal 1 – April 21

Finals Rehearsal 2 – April 22

Finals – April 23

TopCats Semi-Finals Weekend was three days long and roughly 3 to 4 hours per day.

Organizers tell Queen City News 71 people were ultimately selected to compete in this year’s Finals. In 2022, 30 people were selected for the team following Finals Weekend. This year, only 25 people can now call themselves a TopCat. Announcements were made in early May.

During Semi-Finals Weekend, an injury occurred during tryouts in the gym. Amber Pinnix tells Queen City News that she experienced a lateral patella dislocation. She shares her story below.

Amber Pinnix

Photo: Amber Pinnix

“My name is Amber Pinnix. I am from Elon, NC. I have been residing in Charlotte for six years after my time at UNC-Charlotte. I currently work in the business group sales team for the American Red Cross. I am also a group fitness instructor and will start my journey as a personal trainer after my recovery.

What led me to try out for the Topcats was my passion for performing. Watching Nicole Scherzinger growing up sparked my interest in dance. I love her confidence and style while leading the group during her performances.

What attracted me to the Topcats was the act of services in the community at care homes, schools, and shelters. It’s important to not only be a leader on the field, but also in the community.

Photo: Amber Pinnix

This year was my second time auditioning for the Topcats although I had an interest since I first moved to Charlotte. Unfortunately, during this past audition, I experienced a lateral patella dislocation during the semi-finals.

The incident caused me not to walk for two months. I am currently on a return-to-play plan with my physical therapist. Each week I am working hard to build up my strength to return to dance. This journey has been tough, but I am strong. I will continue to fight for this dream. There is unfinished business!”

Chandalae Lanouette | Entertainment Manager

Chandalae Lanouette was born to a Canadian hockey player and former professional dancer. She grew up in Pfafftown, North Carolina where she took dance classes at her mother’s studio and cooked pizza and wings alongside her father at their family restaurant.

Upon graduation from high school, she attended North Carolina State University and was a member of their dance team. Mildly into her college career, she made the move back to the Triad to work alongside her mother at the studio.

In 2014 she auditioned for the Carolina Panthers cheerleaders, the TopCats, and spent four seasons on the sidelines. During her tenor in uniform, she cheered at Super Bowl 50, performed with multiple artists, represented the team on a USO trip to Germany, and was selected as the 2018 Pro Bowl Cheerleader and TopCat of the Year.

In 2018, she traded her poms for a desk and entered the Carolina Panthers as the entertainment intern. She was promoted to coach and entertainment manager of the TopCats in 2021 and is entering her third season in the position.

Christopher Crawford

Christopher Crawford, born in Macon, Georgia, began his dance training at the age of 12. He was first trained in Lyrical, African, Liturgical Praise, Jazz, and Hip Hop at Miller Fine Arts Middle School and Kali Dance Studio for the Arts.

Christopher danced throughout high school adding in genres of Tap, Ballet, and Contemporary/Modern. He went on to attend The University of North Carolina School of the Arts where he graduated with his BFA in Fine Arts with a concentration in classical contemporary and classical ballet.

After graduating in 2021, Christopher made history when he joined the Carolina Panther TopCats as one of the first male professional cheerleaders for the Carolinas.

Amanda Carter

Amanda Carter, 32, is from Marshville, North Carolina. She is a mother, wife, and business owner.

Amanda is the owner of No Limits Dance Company and No Limits Fitness located in Monroe. She graduated from Central Academy of Tech and Arts High School in 2009 and moved straight to New York City to partake in Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatres Independent Study Program.

Amanda danced professionally nationally and internationally with her last gig being on board Royal Caribbean Cruise Line where she met her husband, Will. They decided to retire from “ship life” and create a life together on land.

They stay busy with their two beautiful boys and many business ventures.

Camryn Karns

Camryn is a Carolina girl, born and raised in Mooresville, North Carolina.

She danced most of her life; first in a traditional studio and then in a non-competitive studio. There she had opportunities to perform in and support her community, performing in the greater Charlotte area at festivals, fundraisers, parades, and collegiate games.

Camryn attended UNC Charlotte for her degree in Exercise Science. She now works with pharmaceuticals, teaches dance and tumbling, and works as a strength and conditioning for artistic athletes.

After picking dance back up post-college she decided to take a chance on herself by going all in on Topcats. The best part of dance growing up was the power to make people smile and excited through performance.

Alicia Boren

Alicia recently moved to Charlotte but is originally from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. She is currently a full-time nanny and helps coach gymnastics.

She started gymnastics and dance at the age of three, doing ballet, tap, and African dance. During middle school, she realized she had a love for floor exercise and left the School of the Arts in order to concentrate fully on gymnastics.

She went on to be a part of the University of Florida’s gymnastics team. In 2019, she won the NCAA individual national championship on the floor exercise.

She was honored to represent her team and Gator Nation as a whole. Alicia loves all styles of dance and misses being part of a team, so she decided to audition for the TopCats.

Confessionals

Hopefuls 1- 20

Hopefuls 21- 40

Hopefuls 41- 60

Hopefuls 61- 80

Hopefuls 81- 100

Hopefuls 101- 130

Hopefuls 131- 147

TopCats fun: Chris and Peyton ‘Do the alphabet’

This TopCats special was made possible by:

Executive Producer – Sarah Smith

News Director – Casey Clark

Asst. News Director – Clare Otto

Project Manager – Sarah Smith

Chief Video Editor – Sarah Smith

Operations Manager – Randy Nielsen

Chief Photographer – Stewart Pittman

Photojournalists:

Mak Kruse

Adam Wilson

Tim Mullican

Brian Christiansen

Photojournalists & Drone Operators:

Jack Anderson

Ryan Miloff

Graphic Designers:

Craig Tweed

Dylan Smith

Marketing Producers:

Sam McGhee

Joey Hargett

Sarah Kunze

Special Thanks:

Carolina Panthers

West Charlotte High School

Chandalae Lanouette

Christopher Crawford

Amanda Carter

Camryn Karns

Alicia Boren

Amber Pinnix