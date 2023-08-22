CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — So close, and yet so far. Only 71 people were asked to come back for Panthers’ TopCats Finals Weekend after over 1,000 applied for the 2023-2024 season.

Finals were held this year at Atrium Health Dome, Friday and Saturday, and at Bank of America Stadium, on Sunday. This year, a fitness portion was added to the tryouts.

Finals Weekend was three days, about four to five hours per day. In total, Finals Weekend was roughly 12 to 14 hours long.

For some, it was their second, third, fourth, or more attempt at joining the TopCats. Don’t let the fierce competition distract you from the fact that this squad is a family.

Even during the selection process, TopCats hopefuls and alumni were observed clapping, dancing, and cheering everyone on.

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3

Finals Weekend: Day 3



This year, Queen City News followed three hopefuls Christopher Crawford, Amanda Carter, and Camryn Karns into Finals Weekend.

A fourth hopeful QCN was following, Alicia Boren, reached Semi-Finals Weekend.

In 2022, 30 people were selected for the team following Finals Weekend. This year, only 25 people can now call themselves a TopCat.

2023 TopCats Audition Dates

Preliminary Video submitted by March 1, 2023

Semi-Final Rehearsal 1 – April 14

Semi-Final Rehearsal 2 – April 15

Semi-Finals – April 16

Finals Interviews – April 18-20

Finals Rehearsal 1 – April 21

Finals Rehearsal 2 – April 22

Finals – April 23

Chandalae Lanouette | Entertainment Manager

Chandalae Lanouette was born to a Canadian hockey player and former professional dancer. She grew up in Pfafftown, North Carolina where she took dance classes at her mother’s studio and cooked pizza and wings alongside her father at their family restaurant.

Upon graduation from high school, she attended North Carolina State University and was a member of their dance team. Mildly into her college career, she made the move back to the Triad to work alongside her mother at the studio.

In 2014 she auditioned for the Carolina Panthers cheerleaders, the TopCats, and spent four seasons on the sidelines. During her tenor in uniform, she cheered at Super Bowl 50, performed with multiple artists, represented the team on a USO trip to Germany, and was selected as the 2018 Pro Bowl Cheerleader and TopCat of the Year.

In 2018, she traded her poms for a desk and entered the Carolina Panthers as the entertainment intern. She was promoted to coach and entertainment manager of the TopCats in 2021 and is entering her third season in the position.

Christopher Crawford

Christopher Crawford, born in Macon, Georgia, began his dance training at the age of 12. He was first trained in Lyrical, African, Liturgical Praise, Jazz, and Hip Hop at Miller Fine Arts Middle School and Kali Dance Studio for the Arts.

Christopher danced throughout high school adding in genres of Tap, Ballet, and Contemporary/Modern. He went on to attend The University of North Carolina School of the Arts where he graduated with his BFA in Fine Arts with a concentration in classical contemporary and classical ballet.

After graduating in 2021, Christopher made history when he joined the Carolina Panther TopCats as one of the first male professional cheerleaders for the Carolinas.

Christopher Crawford Christopher Crawford

Amanda Carter

Amanda Carter, 32, is from Marshville, North Carolina. She is a mother, wife, and business owner.

Amanda is the owner of No Limits Dance Company and No Limits Fitness located in Monroe. She graduated from Central Academy of Tech and Arts High School in 2009 and moved straight to New York City to partake in Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatres Independent Study Program.

Amanda danced professionally nationally and internationally with her last gig being on board Royal Caribbean Cruise Line where she met her husband, Will. They decided to retire from “ship life” and create a life together on land.

They stay busy with their two beautiful boys and many business ventures.

Amanda Carter Amanda Carter (Photo Credit: Carolina Panthers)

Camryn Karns

Camryn is a Carolina girl, born and raised in Mooresville, North Carolina.

She danced most of her life; first in a traditional studio and then in a non-competitive studio. There she had opportunities to perform in and support her community, performing in the greater Charlotte area at festivals, fundraisers, parades, and collegiate games.

Camryn attended UNC Charlotte for her degree in Exercise Science. She now works with pharmaceuticals, teaches dance and tumbling, and works as a strength and conditioning for artistic athletes.

After picking dance back up post-college she decided to take a chance on herself by going all in on TopCats. The best part of dance growing up was the power to make people smile and excited through performance.

Camryn Karns Camryn Karns

Alicia Boren

Alicia recently moved to Charlotte but is originally from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. She is currently a full-time nanny and helps coach gymnastics.

She started gymnastics and dance at the age of three, doing ballet, tap, and African dance. During middle school, she realized she had a love for floor exercise and left the School of the Arts in order to concentrate fully on gymnastics.

She went on to be a part of the University of Florida’s gymnastics team. In 2019, she won the NCAA individual national championship on the floor exercise.

She was honored to represent her team and Gator Nation as a whole. Alicia loves all styles of dance and misses being part of a team, so she decided to audition for the TopCats.

Alicia Boren 2019 Gator Gymnastics University of Florida April 19, 2019 – NCAA Championship Semifinal II Florida results: T14. Savannah Schoenherr – Vault (9.875) T30. Trinity Thomas – Bars (9.85) T38. Alicia Boren – Bars (9.8375) T38. Alicia Boren – Beam (9.775) T41. Alyssa Baumann – Beam (9.7625) T1. Alicia Boren – Floor (9.95) T7. Trinity Thomas – Floor (9.925) T13. Alicia Boren – All-Around (39.375)

This TopCats special was made possible by:

Executive Producer – Sarah Smith

News Director – Casey Clark

Asst. News Director – Clare Otto

Project Manager – Sarah Smith

Chief Video Editor – Sarah Smith

Operations Manager – Randy Nielsen

Chief Photographer – Stewart Pittman

Photojournalists:

Adam Wilson

Mak Kruse

Tim Mullican

Brian Christiansen

Jenna Pinto

Photojournalists & Drone Operators:

Jack Anderson

Ryan Miloff

Graphic Designers:

Craig Tweed

Dylan Smith

Marketing Producers:

Sam McGhee

Joey Hargett

Sarah Kunze

Special Thanks:

Carolina Panthers

Chandalae Lanouette

Christopher Crawford

Amanda Carter

Camryn Karns