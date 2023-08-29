CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s not your typical assignment: cover every inch of the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats auditions.

For weeks, a team of Queen City News photojournalists shadowed hopefuls as they strived to become an NFL cheerleader. When the process was over, QCN came away with four terabytes of footage and a lot of new friends. But it wasn’t easy.

Just when you think you’ve shot it all, along come the Topcats!

But it’s not just any old song and dance. The Carolina Panthers’ TopCats auditions are exhausting, even if you’re just standing around.

“It’s rehearsals so it’s the same thing over and over again, how many different ways can we capture that?” asks Mak Kruse, Queen City News photojournalist. “So you try to get quick pulls and try to be as creative as possible.”

“Making all of that come to life and showing all of that in such a small amount of time it’s a huge undertaking,” said Jenna Pinto, Queen City News photojournalist.

Luckily QCN came prepared. From drones to phones, crews pointed every lens they had at the Topcats hopefuls, who eventually forgot QCN was there. What QCN won’t forget…is the music.

“You listen to that music for days, for weeks after,” said Pinto. “I’m sure I would have flashbacks if you played them for me.”

As for covering these athletes, it was a struggle just to keep up. And then there’s Chandalae Lanouette, the Topcats’ ever-so-energetic coach and choreographer.

“I understand why all the cheerleaders work their tails off, ” Photojournalist Jenna Pinto said. “Because I wanted to do the same and I wasn’t even on her team!”

“She’s like the mom you’re afraid of because she’s loving and also a little scary,” added Kruse.

All of which begs the question: How long would it take US to learn those routines?

“I feel like I tried to do the routine in my head and I got tired so no,” said Brian Christiansen, Queen City News photojournalist.

“Me, I don’t know if I’d ever get one all the way through,” said Wilson.

“I wouldn’t bring the sauce that Chandalae is looking for,” guessed Pinto.

Sauce or no sauce, QCN was happy just to tag along.

“It’s kind of wonderful and kind of like…wow, that was a ride,” said Christiansen.

The rest, we’ll leave to the pros.

The final episode of Topcats: Unfinished Business airs Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on FOX Charlotte.