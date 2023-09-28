BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Communities near the Blue Ridge Parkway are preparing for whatever the looming government shutdown could mean for their economic bottom line.

If the government does indeed shut down, it would be happening at one of the prime tourism seasons for watching the leaves change into the fall season. It’s a time of year that visitors from all over the country and makes the area a major destination.

“It’s very important to our local economy,” said Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers. “It’s very important to our visitors.”

Officials note that every government shutdown is different. In previous shutdowns, access to the Blue Ridge Parkway was completely cut off. In the most recent one in 2019, the mountain road remained open, but bathrooms and trash service were affected.

One scenario would affect tourism numbers negatively. The other would drive people into Blowing Rock out of necessity.

“The conversations we’re having right now is to make sure our restrooms are open and cleaned regularly because you’re not going to be able to find that on the Parkway,” said Tracy Brown with the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority. “We want to make sure our trash receptacles are ready because no one is going to be out there to pick up the trash.”

Tourism officials are quick to note that state parks will remain open and hope a government shutdown, if it does happen, does not last long.