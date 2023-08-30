CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — More than 80 flights have been canceled and over 100 flights are delayed as Hurricane Idalia draws closer to the Carolinas on Wednesday.

FlightAware reports that as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 101 flights have been delayed and 87 total flights have been canceled at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The most impacted seems to be American Airlines followed by PSA Airlines.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall at approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday near Keaton Beach with winds of 125 mph. The storm has since weakened to a Category 1 storm with winds of 75 mph.

The storm is expected to bring damaging winds and a storm surge of up to six feet to portions of the North and South Carolina coast.

Severe weather along the coast is also possible with a Tornado Watch in effect for the South Carolina coast and portions of the North Carolina until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Conditions for the coast will be the worst Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening before the storm heads back out to sea overnight. Weather conditions will rapidly improve Thursday morning with sunshine expected all Thursday afternoon.

Our weekend forecast looks dry as well.

As for this afternoon and this evening, Idalia will continue to move northeastward from Georgia in South Carolina before eventually moving back out to sea Wednesday evening. Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of the North and South Carolina coasts for wind gusts up to 70 MPH, storm surges up to six feet, and five inches of rain.

Severe weather, including tornadoes, is also expected for the coast.

Back here in the Central Carolinas, location is key as little wet weather is expected north and west of Charlotte, but down in the Sand Hills up to three inches of rain is possible, which is why Flood Watches are in effect until Thursday.

Showers in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon will continue until later this evening when we will already start to dry out. Farther south and east, heavy rain is expected this afternoon and evening along with breezy conditions. Flash Flooding is possible in some spots. Rain though will begin to clear out overnight and will move out of the Central Carolinas by sunrise Thursday.

Once Idalia moves out, sunshine and very pleasant weather will return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s along with low humidity. Temperatures will start to heat up over the weekend with low 90s for Sunday and continuing into next week.