(WGHP) — The impacts of Ian are imminent in the Carolinas now that the storm has regained hurricane strength and nears landfall on the South Carolina coast.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Ian was about 60 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and about 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina. Hurricane-force winds extend about 70 miles from the storm’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 275 miles from the center.

The storm is moving north at 14 mph. Ian is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast on Friday before moving inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina tonight and Saturday.

“Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds arriving soon,” the National Hurricane Center reported.

Forecasters say Ian is likely to hold at its current power until making landfall, when it will begin quickly lose strength. It’s expected to become an extratropical low over North Carolina either Friday night or Saturday. The low will likely dissipate by Saturday night.

What to watch out for

The National Hurricane Center warns that the deepest water will happen along the immediate coast near and to the east of the storm’s center.

Here are the possible flood totals:

Isle of the Palms to Little River Inlet: 4-7 ft

Little River Inlet to Cape Fear: 3-5 ft

Savannah River to Isle of the Palms: 2-4 ft

Cape Fear River: 2-4 ft

East of Cape Fear to Duck, including Pamlico and Neuse

Rivers: 2-4 ft

Rivers: 2-4 ft Flagler/Volusia County Line to Savannah River: 1-2 ft

Albemarle Sound: 1-2 ft

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach South Carolina’s Hurricane Warning area and southeastern North Carolina “soon,” according to the National Hurricane Center. The Georgia and Carolina coast is already facing tropical storm conditions.

A few tornadoes are possible this afternoon and evening across eastern North Carolina, shifting northward into southeast Virginia overnight through early Saturday morning, according to the NHC.

Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

Savannah River to Cape Fear North Carolina

Neuse River North Carolina

St. Johns River Florida

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

Savannah River to Cape Fear North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Altamaha Sound Georgia to Savannah River

Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico Sound

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

North of Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico River

Cape Fear River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…