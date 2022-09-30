SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hurricane Ian made landfall just after 2 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown, South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Satellite imagery shows the storm over the S.C. coast as it began its journey into the Carolinas. The storm is moving north at 15 mph.,
The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
“Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds arriving soon,” the National Hurricane Center reported.
Rain has already moved into the Charlotte viewing area and will only pick up in intensity as we head through the afternoon hours along with the wind.
Expect the worst of the impacts to be during the late afternoon and early evening hours.