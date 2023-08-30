CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several area school districts have canceled after-school activities Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia approaches the Carolinas.

Showers and isolated storms will approach from the south courtesy of Idalia heading into Wednesday evening. Most of the rain from Idalia will be focused south and east of I-85 and deliver between half an inch to an inch of rain.

North Carolina

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced on Wednesday that out of an abundance of caution, all clubs and extracurricular activities for students, sporting events and practices, as well as professional development for CMS employees, are canceled.

“To provide additional support for our families, all Afterschool Enrichment Programs will operate under the normal business hours and remain open through 6 p.m. All community uses of schools will also be suspended for the day,” CMS said on Wednesday.

Cabarrus County Schools announced on Wednesday all after-school activities are canceled.

Union County Schools announced on Wednesday, “In anticipation of heavy rain and flooding this afternoon, UCPS has canceled all after-school activities for Wednesday, August 30. This includes band, athletics, clubs, etc. The UCPS After School Program will close at 6 p.m.”

Anson County Schools announced on Wednesday all after-school events have been canceled for Aug. 30.

South Carolina

Lancaster County Schools in SC also canceled all after-school events and programs and plan to be remote on Thursday, Aug. 31.

“August 31, 2023, will be an E-Learning day for all schools and offices. There will not be any afterschool activities,” Lancaster County Schools said.

“If your child has not been assigned to a school bus, we are not able to provide transportation home this afternoon. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Indian Land school officials said on Wednesday.

Chester County Schools announced on Wednesday, “All CCSD after-school events and programs have been canceled for Wednesday, August 30, due to potential bad weather.”