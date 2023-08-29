SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS/PINPOINT WEATHER) – A State of Emergency was issued by Governor Henry McMaster for South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the potential effects of Hurricane Idalia.

McMaster asks South Carolinians to monitor local forecasts and begin taking precautions.

“Although South Carolina may avoid the worst of Hurricane Idalia’s impacts, this State of Emergency is issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we have the necessary resources in place to respond to flooding events and are able to respond quickly if the forecast worsens,” said McMaster.

Click here to see our latest Pinpoint Weather forecast! 🌤️🌦️

Idalia is expected to cross Florida Wednesday morning and will travel north towards the Carolina coast by night.

Officials advise residents to double-check their emergency plans, which include a list that you can click here to view.

“Now is the time for South Carolinians to begin making proper preparations,” McMaster said. “Everyone should begin actively monitoring official sources for the most up-to-date information – especially those along our coast and in low-lying areas.”