TAMPA, FL (STORYFUL) — Storm surge caused by Hurricane Idalia flooded coastal roadways in Tampa, Florida, in the early hours of Wednesday, August 30, about five hours before the storm made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend about 150 miles north of the city, authorities said.

This footage from the Tampa Police Department shows flooding and waves crashing over walls on Bayshore Boulevard, close to South Rome Avenue.

The video was shot at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. as a Category 3 hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 km/h).

Tampa Police warned residents that the storm surge was expected to peak Wednesday afternoon.