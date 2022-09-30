FORT MYERS, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Storm surge toughed almost everything in Hurricane Ian’s path, including boats that ended up shoved into the streets of downtown Fort Myers, Florida.

Video from residents riding out the storm inside an apartment complex showed the moment rising water forced a large boat between the buildings.

“I said, ‘we’re gonna have to get out of the front of the house. This boat is coming,’” a woman told Queen City News anchor Ann Wyatt Little.

With nowhere to go, all they could do was watch for hours as the Category 4 storm raged on, flooding large parts of downtown Fort Myers Wednesday evening after Ian made landfall.

While the community questions what comes next, residents told Queen City News they are “lucky to be alive.”

Wherever they go, they’ll never forget the night they survived Hurricane Ian.