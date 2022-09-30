CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several thousand customers were already without power in the Carolinas Friday morning as Hurricane Ian approached landfall.

As of 10:30 a.m., Duke Energy reported 295 outages across North and South Carolina. 7,769 customers were without power.

Around 1,000 customers were without power in Charlotte, the Duke Energy outage map showed.

Outages are expected to grow throughout the day Friday as conditions deteriorate into the afternoon and evening.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Charlotte is forecasted to receive up to 4 inches of rain and wind gusts could reach 50 mph, increasing the potential for downed trees and falling limbs.