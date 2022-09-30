(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After over a week of tracking Ian, the impacts now hit home.

Winds are picking up ahead of Ian’s landfall this afternoon delivering heavy downpours and the potential for Tropical Storm force winds.

Rain first arrives east of Charlotte in the early morning before it continues to pick up throughout the day. Expect torrential downpours and heavy rain to pick up in the afternoon and evening totaling anywhere between 2 to 4 inches of rain by Saturday morning!

Ian is forecasted to make landfall Friday afternoon as a Category 1 Hurricane somewhere between Charleston & Myrtle Beach. As the rain picks up around the Queen City, Ian will track north through South Carolina and into the Piedmont region.

This will deliver significant wind gusts to the area, likely leading to downed trees, power lines, and spotty power outages. Because of this, we have a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the I-77 corridor and areas east & south. This includes the Charlotte Metro.

I think the highest potential for flooding will be this afternoon and evening before showers taper off overnight. The highest wind gusts can happen overnight, however as the center of Ian tracks north heading into Saturday.

60s will linger throughout the weekend with spotty rain and storm chances lasting until early next week. We’ll see breezy conditions last until Saturday as well.

We may be able to salvage enough of the weekend to enjoy the Charlotte FC and Panthers game on Saturday & Sunday.

Today: Windy, Rainy, & Chilly with Tropical Storm Impacts Possible! High: 60.

Tonight: Breezy & Chilly with Overnight Rain and Potential Flooding. Low: 55.