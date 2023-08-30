CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) – All eyes are on Hurricane Idalia as the storm barrelled down on the Florida Gulf Coast. Idalia’s path is projected to impact the Carolinas. The storm became a Category 4 hurricane overnight before making landfall as a Category 3 shortly before 8 a.m.

The storm surge in Florida is projected to bring life-threatening impacts with a surge of 9 to 12 feet likely and possibly up to 16 feet near the center of the storm.

As Idalia impacts the entire southeast, much of the Queen City starts off warm and foggy. Winds will be relatively light throughout the day before picking up Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs will peak below normal, hitting the low 80s during the peak heating hours of the day.

Showers and isolated storms will approach from the south heading into Wednesday evening. Most of the rain from Idalia will be focused south and east of I-85 and deliver between half an inch to an inch of rain.

Some preparations are already underway across the Carolinas. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday ahead of the storm. Lancaster County canceled all after-school events and programs due to the potential threat of bad weather. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is expected to address Idalia during a Wednesday afternoon briefing at Raleigh’s Emergency Operations Center. A State of Emergency has also already been declared in North Carolina.

Charlotte International Airport is already feeling the impacts of Idalia with dozens of canceled flights Wednesday morning. Sixty-plus flights had been canceled as of 8:30 a.m. More than 1,000 flights had either been canceled or postponed nationally.

Overnight temperatures around Charlotte will dip into the 60s as breezy winds linger. Thursday will be dry and cool to start with highs limited to the mid-70s. We’ll be dry and sunny heading into the weekend with low 90s returning by early next week.

Queen City News Reporter Savannah Rudicel is in St. Petersburg, Florida with live coverage of the potential catastrophic storm. Queen City News Meteorologist Elisa Raffa is en route to Charleston, South Carolina with continuing coverage of the hurricane.