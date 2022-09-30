(Courtesy: Andy Gilles)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Video obtained by QCN shows debris flying in Charleston Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian passed through South Carolina.

The footage captured scraps airborne, ripping off the Francis Marion Hotel near Marion Square during the peak of the storm’s impact on the city.

Ian made U.S. landfall as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown and Charleston counties.

The South Carolina coast felt the brunt of the action, as a pier on Pawleys Island collapsed as strong waves crashed into the pier and eventually overtook the structure.

Police said the pier was “floating south.”

Wind gusts upwards of 55 MPH are possible here in Charlotte, with stronger winds expected farther east upwards of 70 MPH.