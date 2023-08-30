CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rainbands from Hurricane Idalia began sweeping across the Lowcountry on Wednesday just hours after making landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida as a major category 4 storm.

The storm has since weakened to a Category 1 storm but will likely be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time its center of circulation moves over South Carolina during the evening.

Periods of heavy rainfall, flooding, strong gusty winds, storm surge, and isolated tornadoes are expected through early Thursday morning.

Below are some area cameras provided by the SkyView 2 Camera Network available for viewing as the storm impacts the Charleston area. (Note, cameras may be unavailable at times due to weather conditions.)

CHARLESTON BATTERY

Charleston – Tower Cam

CHARLESTON TOWER CAMERA

Charleston – Tower Cam

ISLE OF PALMS

Charleston – Tower Cam

BREACH INLET (ISLE OF PALMS)

Charleston – Tower Cam

EDISTO BEACH

Charleston – Tower Cam

FRANCIS MARION HOTEL

Charleston – Francis Marion Hotel Cam

HOLIDAY INN / ASHLEY RIVER