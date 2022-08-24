CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened on northbound I-85 near Statesville Avenue.

Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Another patient was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

A paving operation was ongoing in the area at the time of the crash.

Queen City News is working to learn if the crash may have also involved construction equipment or crews.

The roadway was reopened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.