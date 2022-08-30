CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Exit 66 for South Boulevard just east of Interstate 77, the N.C. Department of Transportation reported.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three of the four lanes were closed for several hours as first responders cleared the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

Queen City News is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.