CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a school bus in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The crash happened on York Road (S Tryon St) at Youngblood Road.

CMPD said there were no students on board the bus at the time of the incident. The bus driver was not injured, Medic reported.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

CMPD said traffic traveling inbound from South Carolina is being turned back towards I-77 while outbound traffic on York Road is being forced to turn right onto Shopton Road West.