CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on northbound Interstate 77 Friday morning, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-77 north near Arrowood Road.

As of 5:35 a.m., the left shoulder remained closed at Exit 3.

Medic confirmed one person died in the crash. The other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information about the collision was immediately available.