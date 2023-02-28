CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed, and another was seriously injured after a west Charlotte crash on I-485 Tuesday evening, according to Medic.

The collision was reported around 5:55 p.m. and happened on I-485, mile marker 10 Outer, near Wildlife Road.

Paramedics said one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and that there were ‘possibly additional patients.’

They later confirmed one person was pronounced deceased on the scene.

NCDOT said the road was closed at Exit 10B (I-85); traffic impact is high; they estimate the road will be opened around 11:00 p.m.

Crash (Courtesy: NCDOT) Crash (Courtesy: NCDOT)

Officials urged travelers to seek an alternate route.