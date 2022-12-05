ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed when their car left the roadway and struck a tree in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said the crash happened on Dec. 4 around 12:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Brice Street.

Investigators said a 1998 Lincoln sedan drove off the left side of the road, struck a utility pole guide wire and then a tree before coming to a stop.

Officers found the driver dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.