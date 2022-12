(Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on outbound Independence Boulevard early Thursday morning, according to Medic.

A Queen City News crew on scene said outbound lanes were blocked near Uptown while authorities investigated the crash.

Expect some delays in the area until the scene is cleared.

Queen City News is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.