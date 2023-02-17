PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in separate crashes that blocked multiple lanes on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near Pineville Friday morning, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said three of four lanes were closed near mile marker 63 near Johnson Road.

The incident was expected to be cleared by 7:30 a.m.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person was transported with serious injuries.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Another crash closed all lanes of I-485 Inner just past South Boulevard. Medic said one person from this incident suffered life-threatening injuries.

Queen City News’ Jason Harper reported traffic in the area had been at a standstill for at least two hours as of 5:30 a.m.