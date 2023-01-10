CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were seriously hurt in a crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte Tuesday morning after a pursuit involving “out-of-county law enforcement,” according to officials.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said an agency from outside Mecklenburg County pursued a vehicle into Charlotte where it crashed.

CMPD officers were not involved in the pursuit, authorities said.

The inbound lanes of Albemarle Road were closed near Hollirose Drive while officers investigate the incident.

Medic said one person suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Another person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

CMPD said to expect delays in the area and advised drivers to find an alternate route.