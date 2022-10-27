CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were hurt in a crash that closed several lanes on southbound Interstate 77 near the 85 interchange Thursday morning, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on I-77 South at mile marker 14.

A tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles were involved in the incident.

As of 5:50 a.m., three of five lanes were closed.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person was treated for minor injuries.