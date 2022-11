CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 a.m.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two others were transported with minor injuries.