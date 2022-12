CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several people were injured in a crash blocking multiple northbound lanes on Interstate-85 in northeast Charlotte, according to officials.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. near Exit 41 for West Sugar Creek Road.

As of 1:05, the four right lanes were closed.

Medic reported four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Expect delays in the area until the crash scene is cleared.