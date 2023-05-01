CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Beginning Monday night, DOT crews will continue a bridge rehabilitation project along the Brookshire Boulevard end of I-277.

The project focuses on pavement marking repairs and bridge work; multiple areas will be closed each night from May 1st – 7th.

From the inner loop to I-77 North, I-77 South, U.S. 74 West, and South Boulevard

From I-77 North to the inner loop

From I-77 South to the outer loop

From the outer loop to I-77 North

The closures will happen from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday morning.

Friday, the closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

On the weekend, work beings at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials advise drivers to slow down and use extra caution while going through the works zones or to seek an alternate route.