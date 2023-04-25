CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vehicle accident shut down two lanes of outbound Brookshire Freeway (Interstate 277) in uptown Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. near the overpass for North College Street, and traffic is backed up on both outer I-277 and Independence Boulevard approaching 277. The lanes were cleared by 4:40 p.m.

Paramedics from Medic were on scene.

The N.C. Department of Transportation expects the closures to end by 5:54 p.m.