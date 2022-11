CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Both directions of Brookshire Boulevard are closed near Idaho Drive in Charlotte due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on NC-16.

Inbound and Outbound lanes were blocked.

The roadway was expected to remain closed until at least 12 p.m., NCDOT said.

Expect delays in the area.