CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A portion of Brookshire Freeway closed Thursday due to a crash, according to CMPD.

The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. on the inbound lanes of the freeway at I-77.

Police advise it was a single-vehicle collision; they encourage travelers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

There is no timetable for a reopening.