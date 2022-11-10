CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — City leaders are working on a new public safety app as part of the city’s over $17 million Vision Zero program.

The TravelSafely app looks to help safety awareness in the prime Queen City area. Often, trains, runners, and cyclists all zooming by the same roadway in South End Charlotte 24/7.

“Especially on the weekends because everything is open, a lot of people are walking around checking out the shops and things like that,” Lachelle Cherry said as she walked down the street.

“Out of every city I’ve ever been in or lived in, Charlotte’s definitely got the worse traffic,” added another person walking. “The most accidents I’ve seen.”

City leaders are testing the new app. The Travel Safely app just launched, and it’s part of the city of Charlotte’s Vision Zero plan, where city leaders hope to eliminate all traffic deaths and severe injuries on Charlotte roadways by 2030.

“This is going to be a good tool to see if we can find benefits and reduce the number of crashes after our trial period is over,” said Justin Carroll, the Charlotte Department of Transportation deputy director.

Here’s how it works. You open up the app, and it will tell you information like when a traffic light will turn green, if a pedestrian or cyclist is in the area, and if a driver is going too fast in a slow-speed zone.

“The technology recognizes the signal timing,” says Carroll. “And what phases the signal is in and provides that feedback to drivers. So, if you are a vehicle sitting at a signal, it will say 30 seconds until green, ten seconds until green. It’s visually on your phone as well.”

The app currently doesn’t interface with other map applications and is only available in South End for the year of the pilot program. Users can go to their phone’s app store to find it. People say they will look at downloading the app at travelsafelyapp.com.