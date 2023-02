IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All lanes are reopened after an Interstate 77 crash that closed all five southbound lanes Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported the crash.

https://t.co/P2MD0f5i8c, I-77, South, MM 32, In Cornelius, Vehicle Crash, Cleared, at 2/17 12:51 PM — NCDOT I-77 (@NCDOT_I77) February 17, 2023

NCDOT said the crash happened around mile marker 32 just north of Cornelius.

As of 1:25 p.m., all five lanes were closed.

NCDOT estimated the roadway would reopen within the hour.