CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash on the I-485 Outer Loop is causing delays just before South Boulevard Thursday morning.

A Queen City News producer observed a car crashed into the concrete barrier blocking the far left lane.

NCDOT reported the two left lanes were closed.

Another car was also reportedly involved in the incident. It is unclear if there were any injuries.

Expect delays in the area until the crash scene is cleared.