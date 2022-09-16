

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash closed several lanes on northbound Interstate 85 between the Catawba River bridge and Sam Wilson Road Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 9 a.m. after Exit 27 for Beatty Drive.

Images from the scene showed traffic was initially being diverted from the interstate through a weigh station.

The crash scene was cleared before noon.

Medic said no one was taken to the hospital with injuries.