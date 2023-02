CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The northbound lanes on Interstate 77 were closed Tuesday morning after a crash just south of Uptown Charlotte, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT reported the crash just before 7:20 a.m. near Exit 7 for Clanton Road.

Expect heavy traffic in the area until the crash scene is clear.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.