CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A northeast Charlotte crash closed a portion of I-85 Friday night, according to NCDOT.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-85 northbound near Mile Marker 43.

Officials advised the road was closed after Exit 43 (University City Boulevard).

I-85 was expected to reopen around 12:40 a.m. but officially reopened around 11 p.m.