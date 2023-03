CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash is blocking multiple lanes on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near Moores Chapel Road in west Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Images from the scene show what appeared to be a vehicle that had crossed the median into the far left lanes of the Inner Loop.

Medic reported one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Expect delays while first responders work to clear the scene.