CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All lanes on southbound Interstate 85 are closed Friday afternoon after a crash near Little Rock Road, according to officials.

NCDOT first reported the crash just before 1 p.m. As of 1:45 p.m., all lanes were closed just after Exit 32 for Little Rock Rd heading toward I-485. By 2 p.m., authorities had one southbound lane open.

Update: 1 Southbound lane now open on 85 South at Little Rock Rd. Please use caution in the area when passing emergency vehicles. https://t.co/5S1IrUDwBe — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 7, 2023

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic reported.

NCDOT said drivers can avoid the incident by:

Detour 1: Motorists must take Exit 32 (Little Rock Rd). Follow Little Rock Rd, then take right onto US-29/US-74 West. Continue on US-29/US-74 West and take left onto I-485 North. Continue straight to re-access I-85 South.

Alt Route: Motorists must take Exit 48 to I-485 South. Follow I-485 South to Exit 30 (I-85 South).