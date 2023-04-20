CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A CMPD motorcycle officer escaped major injuries after their dual sport bike was hit by a vehicle driving the wrong way on North Tryon Street Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said officers were on the scene of an earlier crash in the 7200 block of North Tryon Street which closed the inbound lanes when the incident occurred.

A vehicle reportedly drove the wrong way and struck the CMPD officer’s motorcycle. Police said the crash was a “low-speed, head-on collision” that caused the motorcycle to be dragged a short period of time.

The officer was able to jump off the motorcycle as it was hit, authorities said. They sustained minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody at the scene.

EDITORS NOTE: City of Charlotte officials reported there was a fatality at the crash scene. It is unclear if the fatality was related to the earlier wreck. Queen City News is working to learn more.