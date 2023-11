CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vehicle crash caused two lanes of Interstate 85 North to close near Exit 49 earlier Monday afternoon.

According to N.C. Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 3:55 p.m. just before the exit for Concord Mills/Bruton Smith Blvd. Two left lanes closed, but reopened around 4:30 p.m.

As of 4:20 p.m., the traffic was backed up to W.T. Harris Blvd. (Exit 45).