CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash closed a portion W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte Monday afternoon after power lines fell into the roadway, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash brought down power lines where Harris intersects with Lakeview Road.

Officers are stopping eastbound traffic at Statesville Road.

CMPD said detours will be available to get around the closure.

There was no estimated time given for the road to reopen.