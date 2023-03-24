GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia collision downed power lines and prompted a road closure on Friday afternoon, according to police.

The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m. and happened on East Long Avenue at North Rhyne Street.

Crash (Courtesy: Gastonia Police)

Police advised the road was closed in both directions; travelers were detoured eastbound on East Long Avenue, then onto North Broad Street.

No injuries were reported and no timetable was set on when the road will re-open.

Officials encouraged the public to seek an alternate route if possible.