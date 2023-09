CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in east Charlotte.

The outages were first reported at 5:27 p.m. along Independence Boulevard at W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Both directions of Independence have been closed, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking drivers to avoid the area.

More than 1,9000 customers lost power along Independence Blvd. Wednesday, Sept. 6. (Duke Energy)

Duke Energy expects the outages to be restored by 10:15 p.m.